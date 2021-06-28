Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 6,215 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.