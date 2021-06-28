Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.61. 35,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

