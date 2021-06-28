Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,298,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

