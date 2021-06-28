Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE:IP opened at $60.68 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

