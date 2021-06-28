Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

