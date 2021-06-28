Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 71,774 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

