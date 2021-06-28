Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,357 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

