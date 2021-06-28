Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,821,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $60,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

