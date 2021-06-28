Northern Trust Corp Has $56.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $56,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $107.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

