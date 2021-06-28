Northern Trust Corp Has $58.43 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $58,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.02 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

