Northern Trust Corp Purchases 208,953 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Exelixis worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock worth $9,719,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

