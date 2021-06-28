Northern Trust Corp Purchases 64,315 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Olin worth $59,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.