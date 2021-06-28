Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$32.46 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.05.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

NPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.80.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

