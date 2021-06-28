NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

