Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 271.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

