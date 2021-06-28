Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 266.01 ($3.48) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.78. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £354.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,200 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

