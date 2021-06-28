Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

