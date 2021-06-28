Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$75.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$79.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.5600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.