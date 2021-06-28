Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Critical Survey

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuvation Bio and SCYNEXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 SCYNEXIS 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 84.91%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 271.97%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -14.64% -10.64% SCYNEXIS N/A -161.96% -36.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvation Bio and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$18.22 million ($0.23) -40.91 SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 1,366.80 -$55.19 million ($4.71) -1.69

Nuvation Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCYNEXIS. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company develops ibrexafungerp, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

