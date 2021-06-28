O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

NYSE FIS opened at $146.97 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.