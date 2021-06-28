O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.65.

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.87 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.66. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

