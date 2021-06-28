O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,264 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $116.34 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

