O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

