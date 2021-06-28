O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in MasTec by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 65,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $619,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.