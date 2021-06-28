Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $59.72 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,724,000. Kilroy Realty makes up about 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. 29,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,728. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.