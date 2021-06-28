Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 819.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.74% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,815. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.