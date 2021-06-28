Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,086,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641,568 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 1.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Itaú Unibanco worth $124,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1,864.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,360,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 5,087,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. 882,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,130,250. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.