Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $555,958.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00162480 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.96 or 0.99709056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

