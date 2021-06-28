ODUWA Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $15,849.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.51 or 0.99894897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

