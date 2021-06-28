Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $31,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.