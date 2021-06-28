OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Up 726.9% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, an increase of 726.9% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$61.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

