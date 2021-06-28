One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $104.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.75. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $104.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

