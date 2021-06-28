One Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $79.58.

