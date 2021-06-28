One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,741,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,789,000 after purchasing an additional 741,890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.87 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84.

