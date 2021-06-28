One Capital Management LLC Purchases 995 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 121,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

