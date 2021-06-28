One Capital Management LLC Purchases 995 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,268,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHM opened at $49.53 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

