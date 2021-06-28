One Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.