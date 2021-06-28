One Capital Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

