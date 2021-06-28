One Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 619 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

GS stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

