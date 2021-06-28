ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $60.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKE. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

