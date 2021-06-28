Ontology Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Ontology has a market cap of $542.85 million and approximately $71.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032007 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00188235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033095 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

