Oppenheimer Weighs in on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.11 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,853 shares of company stock worth $8,595,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.