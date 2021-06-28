Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ORAN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.47. 14,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.29. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Orange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

