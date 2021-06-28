Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
ORAN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.47. 14,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.29. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
