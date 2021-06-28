Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0039

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $96,542.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037606 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.