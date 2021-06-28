OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Monday. 97,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,617. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

