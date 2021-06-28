Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

OESX stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $180.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

