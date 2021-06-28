OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OSAGF stock remained flat at $$61.72 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

