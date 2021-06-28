Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham Sells 4,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.66. 1,150,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

