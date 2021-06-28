Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

