Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

